Senators Call for Delay of Implementation of the ELD Mandate for Livestock Haulers

On Tuesday

, Senators Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) led a bipartisan effort to delay the implementation of the ELD mandate for livestock and insect haulers. In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, the Senators expressed support for language included in the House-passed Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) Appropriations bill that effectively delays the ELD mandate for one-year to allow the industry to work with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to address the strict Hours-of-Service rules that transporters must abide by.

USCA Transportation Committee Chairman Steve Hilker issued the following statement:

“We applaud each and every Senator who signed-onto this letter for showing their support of small business owners in rural and agricultural America. A vast majority of livestock haulers are both the owner and operator of their business and this upcoming regulation will disproportionately affect our ability to do business efficiently and affordably.

Given that we are hauling a living, breathing commodity, the comfort and welfare of our cargo is of the utmost concern to livestock haulers. Once loaded onto the truck, these animals must get to their destination as quickly and safely as possible. An ELD would only serve to increase the number of stops included on a trip, extending the overall time that the cattle are on the trailer and adding additional stress during an already difficult experience in that animal’s life. We appreciate Congress’ recognition of our need for additional flexibility within this mandate and look forward to working with FMCSA on viable solutions.”