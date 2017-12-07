Senators Calling for House-Passed ELD Mandate Delay

Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas and North Dakota Democrat Heidi Heitkamp are spearheading a bipartisan effort to make sure the Electronic Logging Device mandate for livestock haulers is delayed one year.

A group of Senators wrote to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressing support for the delay that was written into the House-passed transportation bill. The delay of the ELD mandate is set for one year, which should give haulers time to work with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on the strict hours-of-service rules that truckers have to live by.

U.S. Cattlemen’s Association Transportation Committee Chair Steve Hilker thanked each Senator that signed the letter. “We’re hauling a living, breathing commodity that must get to its destination as soon as possible after it’s loaded onto the truck,” says Hilker. “An ELD would only increase the number of stops, thereby keeping cattle in the trailer longer. It would only add to what is already a stressful time in the animals’ lives. The comfort and safety of our cargo is of utmost importance.” He adds that the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association appreciates that Congress recognizes the need for additional flexibility within the rule.