Senators Introduce the “Livestock Hauler’s Wish List”

(WASHINGTON) – Today, Senators Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Jon Tester (D-MT) introduced a bipartisan bill to provide livestock haulers with regulatory relief from the restrictive Hours-of-Service (HOS) rules. The bill, the Transporting Livestock Across America Safely Act, offers a prescriptive and permanent solution to the “bull hauler’s hassle”. 17 other Senators joined in support of the legislation.

Specifically, the bill would make the following changes:

Increase the exempt air miles from the current 150 to 300

Increase the current driving time from 11 hours to not less than 15 and no more than 18 hours

Grant flexibility for drivers to rest when they need to without counting against the hours of service time

If a driver comes within 150 air miles of their delivery point, they may continue to finish their delivery regardless of hours of service.

After the drive is completed a driver will rest for 10 hours if hours of service are 15 hours of driving time and for 13 hours of hours of service if driving time is 18 hours.