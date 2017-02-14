Senators Urge USDA to Restore Animal Cruelty Data to Website

A group of Democratic U.S. senators called on the Trump administration on Monday to restore animal cruelty information that recently was removed from government’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s website.

The 18 senators made the request in a letter to the acting deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the agency. It considers inspection reports for all regulated entities and annual reports submitted by research laboratories to be public.

“The public has a right to know if regulated entities have subjected animals in their care to abuse or otherwise failed to meet basic welfare standards,” the lawmakers wrote. “Public access to information can guide consumer decision making and plays an important role in deterring regulated entities from violating the law.”

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is spearheading the effort. He discussed the letter during a news conference at the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro, New Jersey, where he was joined by several animal welfare advocates. The senator said he wants to know why the information was removed from the site and “who was involved in making such a poor and misguided decision to give animal abusers a free pass.”

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is responsible for “protecting and promoting U.S. agricultural health, regulating genetically engineered organisms, administering the Animal Welfare Act and carrying out wildlife damage management activities,” according to its website.