Senior Administration Officials to Address Pork Producers at World Pork Expo

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 24, 2018 – Ambassador Gregg Doud, chief agricultural negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and Greg Ibach, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, will address investors of the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) at World Pork Expo on June 6 and 7. Under Secretary Ibach speaks on June 6; Ambassador Doud speaks on June 7. Hosted by NPPC in Des Moines, Iowa each year, World Pork Expo is the world’s largest pork sector gathering of its kind.

“We are honored to have Ambassador Doud and Under Secretary Ibach join us at World Pork Expo,” said Jim Heimerl, a pork producer from Johnstown, Ohio and president of the National Pork Producers Council. “We look forward to hearing from two senior Trump administration officials who play a major role in setting policy and creating export opportunities at a time when U.S. pork’s growth prospects have never been greater.”

Ambassador Doud’s confirmation as USTR’s chief agricultural negotiator on March 1, 2018, was widely supported by pork producers and other American farmers. He previously served as president of the Commodity Markets Council and was a senior aide to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. Ambassador Doud grew up on a farm in Kansas.

Mr. Ibach’s confirmation on October 26, 2017, as USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs was also widely supported by American agriculture. He is responsible for facilitating domestic and international marketing of U.S. agricultural products and ensuring the health of animals and plants. He oversees the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. A farmer from Nebraska, Mr. Ibach previously served as Nebraska’s Director of Agriculture.