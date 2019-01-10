Sens. Moran, Durbin Introduce Resolution to Honor 100 Years of American Farm Bureau

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) today introduced a resolution recognizing the 100th anniversary of the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and celebrating their long history representing farmers across the United States.

“For a century, American Farm Bureau has advocated and fought for agriculture and rural America,” said Sen. Moran. “This resolution honors AFBF and the countless contributions they and their over six million member families in all 50 states have had on our nation’s producers. Across the country, generations of Farm Bureau members contribute to production agriculture, give back to their communities and lead local organizations. I’m grateful to have Farm Bureau as a close partner in my efforts to strengthen rural economies, open markets for agricultural goods, advance rural 5G and digital infrastructure and inspire the next generation of ag leaders in Kansas and across the country.”

“For 100 years, the American Farm Bureau Federation has been a powerful voice for farmers and ranchers across America. Its steadfast commitment to supporting farm families is clear whenever I speak with AFBF representatives,” said Sen. Durbin. “I’m pleased to join my colleagues to honor the Farm Bureau during its centennial year, and I’ll remain committed to pushing for Illinois agricultural priorities that strengthen the economy and rural communities across the state.”

The legislation is authored by Sens. Moran and Durbin and is cosponsored by a bipartisan group of 48 Senators including Senators Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Chris Coons (D-Del.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Angus King (I-Maine), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), James Lankford (R-Okla), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), David Perdue (R-Ga.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), James Risch (R-Idaho), Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).