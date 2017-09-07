Sept. 19 Sustainability Webinar Reminder

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258186 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Midwest Dairy | September 7, 2017
The U.S. dairy community supports socially responsible, economically viable and environmentally sound dairy food systems that promote the health and well-being of people, the planet, communities and cows. Midwest Dairy invites you to participate in a virtual online farm tour of three award-winning Midwestern dairy farms Tues. Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. During the tour, you’ll see unique examples of how these dairy farm families are integrating different farming practices to fulfill their commitment to sustainability. Click here to register today!

