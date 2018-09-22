Sept 21 Cattle on Feed – State Break-down

NEBRASKA CATTLE ON FEED UP 8 PERCENT

Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.33 million cattle on feed on September 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 8 percent from last year. Placements during August totaled 480,000 head, up 2 percent from 2017. Fed cattle marketings for the month of August totaled 470,000 head, unchanged from last year. Other disappearance during August totaled 10,000 head, unchanged from last year.

United States Cattle on Feed Up 6 Percent

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.1 million head on September 1, 2018. The inventory was 6 percent above September 1, 2017. This is the highest September 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Cattle on Feed – By State

(1,000 hd – % Sept 1, ’17)

Colorado …….: 900 105

Iowa …………….: 680 106

Kansas ………..: 2,310 104

Nebraska ……: 2,330 108

Texas …………..: 2,680 103

Placements in feedlots during August totaled 2.07 million head, 7 percent above 2017. Net placements were 2.02 million head. During August, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 430,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 335,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 460,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 475,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 240,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 130,000 head.

Placements by State

(1,000 hd – % Aug, ’17)

Colorado …….: 205 117

Iowa …………….: 82 89

Kansas ………….: 520 105

Nebraska …….: 480 102

Texas ……………: 415 108

Marketings of fed cattle during August totaled 1.98 million head, slightly above 2017. Other disappearance totaled 55,000 head during August, 12 percent above 2017.

Marketings by State

(1,000 hd – % Aug, ’17)

Colorado …….: 190 100

Iowa …………….: 100 99

Kansas ………..: 430 97

Nebraska ……: 470 100

Texas …………..: 440 101