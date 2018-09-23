Sept 21 USDA Chicken & Eggs Report

NEBRASKA CHICKEN AND EGGS

All layers in Nebraska during August 2018 totaled 8.13 million, up from 7.76 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Nebraska egg production during August totaled 211 million eggs, up from 201 million in 2017. August egg production per 100 layers was 2,596 eggs, compared to 2,593 eggs in 2017.

U.S. August Egg Production Up 3 Percent

United States egg production totaled 9.16 billion during August 2018, up 3 percent from last year. Production included 7.96 billion table eggs, and 1.20 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.11 billion were broiler-type and 87.2 million were egg-type. The average number of layers during August 2018 totaled 385 million, up 3 percent from last year. August egg production per 100 layers was 2,379 eggs, down slightly from August 2017.

All layers in the United States on September 1, 2018 totaled 386 million, up 3 percent from last year. The 386 million layers consisted of 325 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 57.4 million layers producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 3.53 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on September 1, 2018, averaged 77.1 eggs per 100 layers, up 1 percent from September 1, 2017.

Egg-Type Chicks Hatched Up 16 Percent

Egg-type chicks hatched during August 2018 totaled 53.4 million, up 16 percent from August 2017. Eggs in incubators totaled 51.3 million on September 1, 2018, up 26 percent from a year ago.

Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 192 thousand during August 2018, up 33 percent from August 2017.

Broiler-Type Chicks Hatched Up 1 Percent

Broiler-type chicks hatched during August 2018 totaled 840 million, up 1 percent from August 2017. Eggs in incubators totaled 672 million on September 1, 2018, up slightly from a year ago.

Leading breeders placed 8.41 million broiler-type pullet chicks for future domestic hatchery supply flocks during August 2018, up 3 percent from August 2017.