Sheep and goat program covers economics to forages

The NE Sheep and Goat producers association and Nebraska and Wyoming Extension are sponsoring an educational program for sheep and goat producers on July 12 and 13.

A Chadron meeting will be on Friday at the Chadron State College Campus. The North Platte meeting will be at the West Central Research and Extension Center. The sessions will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration and will finish up at 4 p.m. The cost per person is $15 or $25 for two and $10 for students; fee includes noon meal, breaks, and handouts.

The University of Wyoming educators and sheep specialist has received a grant from USDA to provide educational meetings throughout the region in sheep production. Topics will include the economics of sheep flocks, the management of pastures and forages plus control of internal parasites in sheep.

The featured speaker will be Caleb Pirc, a young sheep producer, from southwest Idaho, recently established his small flock of hair sheep and is utilizing many new and proven practices in his operation. He is one of the most innovative producers that one will have the opportunity to hear speak. Pirc stresses utilizing forages in his operation, pasture rotation, and selecting for parasite resistance. He submits the collected data to the National Sheep Improvement Program for calculation of Estimated Breeding Values (EBV’s) in key production traits, including internal parasite resistance.

In addition to breeding stock sales, he also harvests some of his pasture-finished lambs for meat sales in the grass-fed niche market, selling locally direct to consumers and through other sale opportunities.

Laura McHale, from South Dakota, will discuss a bacterial disease that is prevalent and lethal in the wild sheep population. Her research will study domestic flocks in Nebraska to see if the disease is widespread.

Randy Saner, Neb. extension educator will discuss management and feeding of goats and will be on hand to answer any specific goat questions from producers.

To assure a noon meal reservation preregister by calling or emailing Melissa Nicholson 308-386- 8378 or ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or Randy Saner at 308-696-6700 or randy.saner@unl.edu by Tuesday, July 9.