Sheep Heritage Scholarship Application Available

Through the American Sheep Industry Association, a Sheep Heritage Foundation Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $3,000 is being made available for sheep-related graduate studies. The scholarship is for the advancement of the sheep industry through financial support of a graduate-level (M.S. or Ph.D.) student who is attending a school in the United States.

Requirements for applying include:

Be a graduate student involved in sheep and/or wool research in such areas as animal science, agriculture economics or veterinary medicine with proof of graduate school acceptance,

Complete an application and

Present two letters of reference.

The application form can be downloaded at www.sheepusa.org/About_Events_ Scholarship or obtained by contacting ASI, Attn: Memorial Scholarship, 9785 Maroon Circle, Suite 360, Englewood, Colo. 80112-2692, telephone 303-771-3500 ext. 107 or email angela@sheepusa.org.

All applications must be received at ASI by May 31 and the scholarship recipient will be announced in June.