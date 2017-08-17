SHIC Works to Validate Methods to Monitor Feed for Swine Pathogens

The Swine Health Information Center (SHIC) recently funded a study to be conducted by Kansas State University researchers to investigate using dust samples to monitor for swine pathogens in US feed mills. There is potential for the findings to lead to the development of a diagnostic laboratory panel of assays where a single submitted swab of feed mill dust could be analyzed for multiple feed-based bacteria and viruses – a low-cost tool that could be used to help address feed safety.

This research will use Senecavirus A (SVA) to validate detection techniques. Transmission of SVA needs more research, including if feed plays a role, but this project will offer a look into the prevalence and high-risk locations for SVA entry into the feed system, adding another piece of information about the virus. At the same time, this research could possibly lead to the development of centralized protocols for dust sampling that can be a convenient and cost-effective surveillance tool for feed-based pathogens.

While the implications for the US industry are clear, researchers are equally as interested in the outcomes in a broader application. These same tools and strategies can be employed to minimize the risk of Foreign Animal Disease (FAD) entry into feed mills – including for other viruses such as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

Funded by America’s pork producers to protect and enhance the health of the US swine herd, the Swine Health Information Center focuses its efforts on prevention, preparedness, and response. As a conduit of information and research, SHIC encourages sharing of its publications and research for the benefit of swine health. Forward, reprint, and quote SHIC material freely. For more information, visit http://www.swinehealth.orgor contact Dr. Paul Sundberg at psundberg@swinehealth.org.