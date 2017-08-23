Smith Announces Farm Bill Telephone Town Hall

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) announced he will host a Farm Bill telephone town hall on Monday, September 11, at 7:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. MT, to conclude his 2017 Farm Bill listening tour. Smith held Farm Bill listening tour stops in Scottsbluff, Aurora, Broken Bow, Beatrice, and South Sioux City this year.

“At public meetings throughout the Third District on my Farm Bill listening tour, I have received great feedback on what producers feel is or isn’t working in the current legislation,” Smith said. “It’s important to get as many Nebraskans as possible involved in these conversations as Congress prepares to draft a new Farm Bill.

“With a district spanning more than 65,000 square miles, telephone town halls offer a valuable, convenient way for Nebraskans from Harrison to Rulo to participate as though we are all in one room together. I look forward to our discussion and encourage anyone in the Third District interested in agriculture policy to join the conversation.”

To register for the Farm Bill telephone town hall on September 11, Third District constituents are invited to visit Smith’s website at AdrianSmith.house.gov/FarmBillCall or contact his Washington, D.C. office at (202) 225-6435. Registration will close on September 11 at noon CT / 11:00 a.m. MT.

Smith serves as founder and co-chairman of the Modern Agriculture Caucus.