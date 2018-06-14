Smith Announces New Staff Member Jacy Spencer

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) announced the addition of Jacy Spencer to his Grand Island staff, who will serve as Community Liaison – Agriculture Specialist.

“I’m happy to announce Nebraska native Jacy Spencer will join my staff,” Smith said. “Jacy will serve as a community liaison focusing on agriculture and I have no doubt she will be a great asset to Nebraska’s Third District.”

Spencer has strong ties to the Nebraska Sandhills. Her family homesteaded land east of Brewster in 1886 and has been ranching there since. Spencer is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she studied agricultural economics and minored in animal science and entrepreneurship. She joins Smith’s staff after completing policy internships in Washington, D.C. with the National Corn Growers Association, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and the Public Lands Council.

Third District residents in need of assistance are encouraged to contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900, his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333, or his Washington, D.C. office at 202-225-6435.