Smith Awarded “High Octane Champion” Award from Nebraska’s Ethanol Industry

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) has been recognized as a 2018 High Octane Champion by Renewable Fuels Nebraska, the trade association for Nebraska’s ethanol industry. The award was developed by the RFN membership as a way to recognize public policy leaders that strongly support Nebraska’s $5 billion ethanol industry.

“Nebraska’s ethanol industry is proud to recognize Adrian Smith as a biofuels leader in the US House of Representatives and as one of this country’s stalwart supporters of the ethanol industry,” said RFN Executive Director Troy Bredenkamp. “At a time when Washington’s political climate for ethanol remains a challenge at best, Representative Smith continues to be a leader in the House on our behalf. This award is a small token of our appreciation and a way to recognize him for all that he does for us.”

Smith has led the legislative effort in the US House to resolve the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver issue and allow for year-around E15 sales nationwide. This week, the bi-partisan House Bio-fuels Caucus sent a letter to Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler urging the agency to act swiftly on E15 regulatory reform and Representative Smith was a leader in this effort. If the EPA fails to initiate the rule-making process on the RVP waiver, then there is a high likelihood that the US ethanol industry and consumers will once again see restricted E15 availability for the 2019 summer driving season.

“Knowing how important year-around E15 sales would be to grow the US ethanol industry, Representative Smith introduced legislation that, if passed, would resolve the RVP waiver issue and force the EPA to allow for uninterrupted sales of E15 year around,” said Bredenkamp. “It is this kind of support that needs to be recognized and Nebraska’s ethanol producers want Representative Smith to know we appreciate everything he has done, and continues to do, on behalf of Nebraska and America’s ethanol industry.”