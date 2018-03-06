Smith Continues NAFTA Advocacy in Mexico City

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement today after returning from the latest round of NAFTA negotiations in Mexico City, where he served on the congressional delegation led by Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) meeting with negotiators, government officials, and business leaders.

“NAFTA negotiations are moving in the right direction,” Smith said. “Everyone is staying at the table and working through the details, demonstrating the commitment of all three countries to keep this crucial agreement in place. The conversations we had with leaders in Mexico City reflected the shared desire to do no harm to our countries’ economies.

“We should be looking to expand on tax reform’s economic growth through opening more markets, not imposing additional restrictions on global trade. I am very concerned about the potential for retaliation against U.S. exporters, especially agriculture, due to proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Just as I have done throughout the NAFTA negotiations, I will continue to advocate to do no harm to the ag economy through our country’s trade policies.

“NAFTA has done great things for Nebraska agriculture, and I have appreciated the opportunity to bring the voices of our producers and manufacturers to the table in both Montreal and Mexico City. I’m optimistic we can strengthen the agreement while sustaining the gains already achieved.”

Smith serves on the Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade policy.