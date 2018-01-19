Smith Selected to Serve on Congressional Delegation to NAFTA Negotiations

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) announced today he has been selected to serve on the congressional delegation traveling to NAFTA negotiations in Montreal next week, where he will meet with negotiators, government officials, and business leaders to stress the importance of the trade agreement.

“NAFTA is vital to Nebraska agriculture, and I have been focused throughout the negotiations on making the case to do no harm to the ag economy,” Smith said. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to serve on this congressional delegation and bring Nebraska’s voice to the table in the next round of NAFTA talks. As negotiations move forward, I will continue to lead on this crucial issue and work to strengthen the market access ag producers have achieved under NAFTA.”

Smith serves on the Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade.