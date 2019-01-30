Smith Welcomes Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Rob Robertson as Witness before Ways & Means Committee

Washington, D.C. – The Nebraska Farm Bureau was recognized this week for its work on behalf of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers in implementing an association health plan to provide them greater access to healthcare. NEFB’s Chief Administrator, Rob Robertson, testified before the full Ways and Means Committee on the outstanding results delivered to its participants through protections for pre-existing conditions and reduced premiums.

From Congressman Smith:

“The Nebraska Farm Bureau is on the cutting edge of healthcare innovation in its efforts to shield our farmers and ranchers from Obamacare’s escalating premiums and far-reaching detrimental effects. Rob did a great job of showcasing NEFB’s health plan which illustrates the ingenuity of private-sector organizations and Nebraskans as a whole.”

From NEFB Chief Administrator Rob Robertson:

“I thank Congressman Smith and the Ways and Means Committee for inviting me to speak on behalf of the Nebraska Farm Bureau and its members this week. Farmers and Ranchers are the backbone of Nebraska’s economy and I’m proud we are doing our part to provide greater access to healthcare for them and their families.”

See Rep. Smith’s statement before the committee here:

See Mr. Robertson’s spoken testimony before the committee here.

See Mr. Robertson’s written testimony here.