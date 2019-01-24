Snowpack so far looks good for upcoming irrigation season

The recent snow has not been much in terms of inches, but in the mountains where it counts for irrigators, there has been more.

The Wyoming Bureau of Reclamation has done a preliminary forecast and so far the snowpack is above average or about 116 percent on the Upper North Platte above the Glendo reservoir.

“The Upper North Platte last week was at 96 percent and this week it was at 107 percent,” said Arthur Hill, water branch chief at the Wyo. Bureau of Reclamation.

In between the Alcova to Glendo, the gain is approximately 75 percent of average or about a 103,000-acre-foot.

“It is early in the season and things can change dramatically, especially with the gain from Alcova to Glendo, which is very precip driven,” Hill said.

Last year was not a very good year for the reservoirs, but so far things look better.

On average snowpack is above average, but it is still very early in the season.

“Things can change rapidly, but if everything works out, we are not looking at an allocation year,” Hill said.