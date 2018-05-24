Sorghum Checkoff Announces Leadership Sorghum Class IV

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Sorghum Checkoff is pleased to announce the members of Leadership Sorghum Class IV. Leadership Sorghum is a program hosted by the Sorghum Checkoff designed to develop the next generation of sorghum leaders and advocates.

“The success of any industry lies within its ability to create leaders,” said Verity Ulibarri, Sorghum Checkoff Chairwoman. “With the growing population and demand for agricultural products, we need producers to promote our industry in a positive, well-informed way, and Leadership Sorghum serves this purpose.”

Fourteen farmers from five states have been selected to participate in the program’s fourth class:

Auden Aranda – Keyes, Oklahoma

John Bergkamp – Garden Plain, Kansas

Jon Berning – Scott City, Kansas

Dustin Borden – Gruver, Texas

Michael Brooks – Walsh, Colorado

Matthew Davis – Manhattan, Kansas

Jaden DeVore – Cheney, Kansas

Jace Gibbs – Dighton, Kansas

David Junker – McCook, Nebraska

Larry Kendig – Osborne, Kansas

Kevin Pshigoda – Perryton, Texas

Cole Rohr – Quinter, Kansas

Tony Watson – Healy, Kansas

Matthew Winters – Canyon, Texas

“Leadership Sorghum benefits the sorghum industry by developing leaders for tomorrow and prepares the producer to advocate on a local, regional and national platform,” said Shelee Padgett, Leadership Sorghum program director. “Producer leaders are essential to moving our industry forward, and we are excited for the opportunity to work with Class IV so they can become better equipped to advocate for their operation and our industry.”

Through both hands-on and classroom-style education, participants will gain an understanding of how sorghum moves through the value chain, how checkoffs and interest groups interact on behalf of the industry and what the future holds for the crop. Leadership Sorghum also provides professional development training and networking opportunities. For more information about the Leadership Sorghum program, visit www.LeadSorghum.com.