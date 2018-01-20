class="post-template-default single single-post postid-285426 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Sorghum Checkoff seeks applicants for Leadership Sorghum | KRVN Radio

Sorghum Checkoff seeks applicants for Leadership Sorghum

BY Chabella Guzman | January 20, 2018
Home News Agricultural News
Sorghum Checkoff seeks applicants for Leadership Sorghum

The Sorghum Checkoff is accepting applications for Leadership Sorghum Class IV, a program designed to develop the next generation of sorghum leaders.

During the 15-month leadership program, class members will be exposed to various aspects of the sorghum industry in addition to personal development and networking opportunities. Class members will participate in both hands-on and classroom-style learning experiences to gain an understanding of how sorghum moves through the value chain, how checkoffs and stakeholder organizations interact on behalf of the industry and what the future holds for sorghum.

Eligible applicants must be farmers actively engaged in sorghum production in the United States. Fifteen growers will be accepted into the program’s fourth class.

Full consideration will be given to all applicants, regardless of age, gender, race or occupation. Every effort will be made to select a class, based on the applicant pool, which is representative of the entire sorghum industry, its diversity and rural community interests. More information on the class schedule and program criteria can be found at www.sorghumcheckoff.com/farmer-resources/about-leadership-sorghum.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments