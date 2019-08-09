Sorghum field day planned at Trenton

Sorghum farmers are invited to attend the 2019 Sorghum Field Day to be held at Trenton in September. Field performance of commercial hybrids, updates on markets, sorghum agronomics and checkoff activities are planned for the program.

The field stops include dryland plot tours with management information from the plot cooperator; sorghum seed representatives will be available to share hybrid information.

A meal and program follows the field tours. The meal program will include a keynote presentation provided by Sra. Guadalupe Sanchez-Salazar, Mexican Consul to Nebraska and Iowa. An update from the Nebraska Sorghum Board will also be provided. Ag West Commodities will provide a market outlook at the Trenton location.

Participating seed companies include Arrow Seed, Channel Seed, DeKalb, Dyna-Gro, Fontanelle, Hoegemeyer, Pioneer, and Sorghum Partners.

Planning and coordination of the event is under the direction of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association.

Schedule and Directions:

Monday, September 9, 5:00 PM – Trenton – Mike Baker Farm

Irrigated and Dryland Plots: (4 miles north of Trenton on Highway 25; go west 1 mile.)