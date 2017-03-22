Sorghum Groups Recognize Leaders at Annual Appreciation Event

LINCOLN, NE – The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association’s annual appreciation banquet was the setting for presentation of the annual service awards given by the NeGSPA and the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board. The awards are presented annually to recognize an individual or organization for contributions to the development, promotion and advancement of the sorghum industry.

NeGSPA – Industry Service Award

James Vorderstrasse, sorghum grower from Hebron, NE, was honored by the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association for his leadership and service to the Association during his 25-year tenure on the Board which spanned from 1991 to 2016.

“That is an amazing milestone,” noted Don Bloss, Pawnee City, Vice President of NeGSPA and President of the National Sorghum Producers. “During this time, James contributed a countless number of hours toward leadership, member recruitment, coordination of the hybrid demonstration plot, testifying at legislative hearings, and representing sorghum on Capitol Hill,” added Bloss. “It’s impossible to detail all that he’s done for the sorghum industry at both the state and national levels.”

In 2009, James was one of 13 sorghum farmers from across the nation appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture to serve on the inaugural Board of Directors for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program.

Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board – Service to Sorghum Award

The Service Award presented by the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board was given to Larry Dedic, sorghum producer from Pleasant Dale, NE.

Larry is cited for his 9 years of service as a director on the Grain Sorghum Board as well as three years’ service on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Board.

“During his time on the Board, Larry chaired the Research Committee as well as the Policy Review Committee,” stated Duane Sugden, Sterling, Chairman of the Grain Sorghum Board. “He’s a master with words and was instrumental in researching and revising the Board’s appointment process to make it more farmer-friendly. The change enabled the Board to transition from a petition process to an application for appointment.”

His interest in international and cultural affairs was valuable and he met with many of the sorghum delegations that travelled to Nebraska under the direction of the U.S. Grains Council to learn about the production of sorghum and its use in livestock diets and industrial applications.