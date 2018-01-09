Sorghum growers to NCTA on Jan. 18th

CURTIS, Neb. – Limited irrigation concerns may prompt crop producers to consider planting grain sorghum this year.

Agronomy students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will join the region’s crop producers on January 18th to learn why grain sorghum is a viable crop for southwestern Nebraska.

“Farmers are making decisions now for the 2018 crop,” says Mike Baker, a producer from Trenton and chairman of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board. “This program is designed to provide farmers information they can apply immediately to their operations.”

Three entities are sponsoring the first-time symposium in Curtis. The Sorghum Board joins the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association and Nebraska Extension in hosting the daylong educational forum.

Registrations are requested to accommodate meal arrangements for the free luncheon. Activities begin at 9 a.m. at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center with a vendor fair and refreshments.

“Now is a great time for producers to see what role sorghum can play in their cropping systems,” says Chuck Burr, extension educator at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte.

“Water restrictions for irrigation in this part of the state, together with the lower prices, have farmers in search of ways to conserve water and reduce costs. Sorghum is an excellent rotation option,” Burr said.

Program topics will include a weather outlook, cropping recommendations, a market analysis, technology and management strategies, risk management and policy aspects.

To register, call Barbara Kliment at 402-471-4276 or e-mail sorghum.board@nebraska.gov. The Education Center is located at Siminoe Avenue and University Road.