Sorghum Purchases Rise

Three countries committed to purchase U.S. sorghum this week. China committed to purchase 2.4 million bushels, Spain followed with a commitment of 2.2 million bushels, and South Africa committed to buy as well. An additional 2.1 million bushels were also committed to unknown destinations, bringing the total to roughly 6.7 million for the week.

The U.S. sorghum industry is encouraged by these purchases as we move toward the 2019 planting season. Team sorghum supports fairer and open trade and will continue to work with international buyers and officials to achieve long-term trade relationships.