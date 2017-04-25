Sorghum Scholarship Winner Named

The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association has named a Sterling high school senior to receive the 2017 NeGSPA Scholarship. Selected is Micah Erickson son of Jim and Mary Erickson of Sterling, NE. The $400 scholarship is awarded to a graduating high school senior or to a student currently enrolled in post high school education. To qualify, the student must plan to pursue a course of study which will prepare him or her for a career in agriculture or an ag-related field.

Erickson plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to obtain a degree in mechanized system management. Micah worked alongside his father as a young boy and knew early on that farming was what he wanted to do. “I have always loved being out on the farm and helping my father tend to the crops and livestock,” he said. “I have chosen a career in agriculture because of him,” he states. “Ever since he introduced it to me, I have always had a special love for ag and farming.”

“My education at UNL will prepare me for any problem that may occur on the farm,” adds Erickson. “I will work hard to do what it takes to meet my goal.”