Sorghum Symposium Coming to NCTA in Curtis

The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association (NeGSPA) together with the Grain Sorghum Board and Nebraska Extension announce the 2018 Sorghum Symposium to be held January 18, 2018 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, 404 East 7th Street in Curtis, NE. Registration begins at 9:00 AM.

The program will provide timely and useful information to help sorghum farmers make confident, informed production and management decisions for their 2018 crop. “Commodity prices have farmers looking for ways to reduce costs and manage risk,” says Lynn Belitz of Fullerton, President of NeGSPA.

“We’re seeing continued demand for sorghum in the international market,” Belitz adds. “Total commitments for the marketing year now stand at 129 million bushels, which is 61 percent of USDA’s export target at only three month into the new marketing year.”

“Now is a great time for producers to see what role sorghum can play in their cropping systems,” says Chuck Burr, Extension Educator at the West Central Research and Extension Center. “Water restrictions for irrigation in this part of the state together with the lower prices have farmers in search of ways to conserve water and reduce costs. Sorghum is an excellent rotation option.”

Program presentations include Al Dutcher UNL, Climatologist, with a weather outlook; Dr. Cody Creech, UNL Dryland Cropping Specialist, will focus on sorghum production in western Nebraska. Dr. Galen Erickson, UNL Animal Science, will discuss sorghum’s grazing value and how it works in cover crops. Dennis Macfee with Ag West Commodities will provide a market analyses and a look at demand trends for 2018. Dr. Scott Staggenborg, VP of Research and Development for Chromatin will discuss important production and management strategies and new technology in sorghum. Dr. Matt Stockton, UNL Extension will offer points on managing risk in uncertain times. A representative of the National Sorghum Producers will be available to provide an in-depth look at new developments and policy priorities as they work on behalf of sorghum producers – both at home and abroad. The program will conclude with the annual membership meeting of NeGSPA and an update report by the Grain Sorghum Board. All sorghum growers and allied industry are invited to attend.

“Farmers are making decisions now for the 2018 crop,” adds Mike Baker of Trenton, Chairman of the Grain Sorghum Board. “This program is designed to provide farmers information they can apply immediately to their operations.”

Conference registration can be done by emailing sorghum.board@nebraska.gov or by calling the office at 402-471-4276. There is no charge to attend the Sorghum Symposium and lunch is included. Registration begins at 9:00 am with coffee and rolls and commercial exhibits to showcase new products and production/management information. CCA credits have been applied for