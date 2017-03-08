Source: Kansas Gov Brownback To Be Named U.S. Ambassador to U.N.

Kansas Public Radio is reporting that Kansas Governor Sam Brownback will soon be named as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome.

KPR reports that it has talked to an anonymous source that calls the appointment a ‘done deal.’

Gov. Brownback would fill the now-vacant position of U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Agencies for Food and Agriculture. His office issued this statement after the report emerged Wednesday afternoon:

The last ambassador, David J. Lane, served for four years before leaving on Aug. 9 to become President of Sunnylands, a resort and estate in Ranco Mirage, Calif., frequently used as a place for national and foreign dignitaries to hold meetings in a relaxed setting.

In this position, Brownback would serve as ambassador to three U.N. food agencies: the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations; the International Fund for Agricultural Development; and the World Food Programme.

Lane told KPR that he also heard Brownback had been selected for the position, saying that the ambassador position is a ‘hugely important role’ because of the high-profile global refugee crisis.