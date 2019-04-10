South Africa reports farm outbreak of African swine fever: OIE

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-377980 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Reuters | April 10, 2019
PARIS (Reuters) – South Africa has detected an outbreak of African swine fever on a farm in North West province, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the South African agriculture ministry.

The outbreak killed 32 out of a herd of 36 pigs on a farm in the Ditsobotla district, with the remaining animals slaughtered, the report said.

The outbreak occurred outside South Africa’s control zone for the disease and may be linked to contact with wild animals, the report said.

