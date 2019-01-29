(HOLDREGE, Neb.) — Looking for a diversion from the dead of winter? The public is invited to attend the 25th annual South Central Water Conference (formerly known as the Holdrege Water Conference) on Feb. 5 at the Phelps County Ag Center.

Water is perhaps one of the most prevalent topics of discussion across Nebraska. The conference will bring together experts involved with water issues, as well as other topics that will inform and entertain, to discuss current issues of importance to area residents.

The conference is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m., with registration and coffee and rolls, and will conclude around 3 p.m. There is no admission fee and lunch will be served courtesy of the conference’s sponsors.

Speakers and topics for the conference include:

• “South Central On-Farm Irrigation Research Overview” Todd Whitney, UNL Extension Educator.

• “NRCS Soil Health,” Doug Garrison, NRCS Central Nebraska ARC.

• “UNL Taps Program Overview,” Daran Rudnick, Nebraska Extension WC Irrigation Specialist.

• “UNL Taps Program from a Participants View” Tim Schmeeckle, TAPS winner 2017 & 2018.

• Keynote Speaker – Devin Brundage, general manager – Central NE Public Power and Irrigaiton District.

• “Climate Outlook for 2019 Irrigation Season,” Al Dutcher, UNL Associate State Climatologist.

• “Water Resources Update,” Tyler Thulin, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District; Nolan

Little, Tri-Basin Natural Resources District; Scott Dicke, Lower Republican Natural Resource District; and Craig Scott, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce joins with the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District, The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, the Lower Republican Natural Resource District and Phelps-Gosper

Cooperative Extension to sponsor the event. Area merchants and agricultural suppliers will be on hand with booths and displays to discuss their products and services with conference attendees.