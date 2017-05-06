South Dakota Governor Daugaard Proclaims May as Beef Month

PIERRE, S.D – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed a proclamation declaring May as “Beef Month” once again this year in South Dakota.

There are 3.85 million head of cattle in South Dakota, which is nearly five beef animals to every state resident. Nationally, South Dakota ranks fifth for the size of the calf crop and number of beef cows.

“With May as Beef Month, I’m going to have a hard time eating more beef because I eat a lot of it and I like it, a lot. Beyond its great taste, it’s got a rich supply of nutrients such as zinc, iron and protein,” said Gov. Daugaard. “It’s just a great food. I hope people appreciate and enjoy even more beef in the month of May. Get out and grill in South Dakota when it’s springtime.”

“Cattle producers have always been a large part of our state’s rural way of life,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Jaspers. “May Beef Month honors them for consistently meeting the challenges of a rapidly changing industry while providing high quality animal care and making decisions that are environmentally sound.”

As of January 1, 2017, there were 230,000 head of cattle on feed in South Dakota.