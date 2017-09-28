class="post-template-default single single-post postid-262490 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
South Korea Trade Representative Meets with U.S. Lawmakers

BY NAFB | September 28, 2017
South Korea’s Trade minister is meeting with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. this week, ahead of a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer next month.

Lighthizer will meet with Korea next month to discuss a “path forward” for KORUS, The U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement. Korea’s Trade Minister has met with agriculture sector lawmakers, including Nebraska Republican Deb Fischer, to discuss KORUS, along with Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, according to Politico.

Fischer maintained support for KORUS, “because of the great economic benefits it provides” agriculture. South Korea will host the next trade meeting with the U.S. on October 4th. The Trump administration is seeking to amend the five-year-old deal to address the country’s growing deficit in trade with South Korea.

