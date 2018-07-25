Southern Rust, Upcoming Workshops

Southern Rust: This year southern rust has already been confirmed in Fillmore, Saunders, and Thayer counties in Nebraska. Southern rust spores are orange in color and are densely clustered on the upper leaf surface compared to common rust where spores are rust-colored and can be found on both the upper and lower leaf surface. Disease incidence is low at this time due to changes in temperature, but be on the lookout for southern rust in your fields. Southern rust has been known to be quite aggressive in susceptible corn hybrids and can lead to significant yield loss as the disease can impact stalk strength and standability at harvest. Spores must be blown up from southern states each year and temperatures must be optimal over certain periods of time for infection to occur. High relative humidity, moisture, and optimum temperatures (ranging 70°F—80°F) are desirable environmental conditions for southern rust to develop. If a fungicide application is required, a systemic fungicide can provide the most protection for up to 21-28 days after the application is made. Later planted fields are at a greater risk compared to earlier planted fields for yield loss if this disease is not managed properly. Timing of application is also critical as several producers tend to make early fungicide applications before southern rust has been confirmed in the area. This can often lead to a later application being required to manage southern rust. It’s important to time fungicide applications to manage diseases, especially southern rust, in your fields to protect the corn crop through grain fill. A new southern rust tracking website has been launched to help document and show the distribution of southern rust in the United States (http://ext.ipipe.org/). If you suspect you have southern rust in your fields, please submit a sample to UNL’s Plant & Pest Diagnostic clinic in Lincoln, NE for accurate diagnosis. This will also help keep the website current so producers and local agronomists will be up to date on this disease’s movement in the United States. More information on southern rust can be found on UNL’s CropWatch website (https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2018/southern-rust-corn-confirmed-nebraska).

Grazing Conference: The 18th Annual Nebraska Grazing Conference will be held August 6th—8th, 2018 at the Ramada Inn in Kearney, NE (301 2nd Ave). There are several exciting topics being covered at this conference, including transitioning the Ranch from one generation to the next, multi-species grazing, alternative forages, pasture monitoring, grazinglands and wildlife, technology, and several producer panels. Registration is required and the cost to attend varies depending on if you are a student or producer and how many days of the conference you wish to attend. The cost to attend increases after July 31st, so act soon! Registration can be completed online at https://grassland.unl.edu/2018-ngc or by phone at 402-472-8747.

Agronomy Youth Field Day: All youth ages 9-18 years old are invited to the 3rd Annual Agronomy Youth Field Day. Youth will have exciting educational experiences while discovering Science & Agronomy/ Irrigation / Mechanized Agricultural careers for producing Nebraska crops! The field day will be held August 8, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Educational Center in Curtis, NE. Hands-on activities (for all age levels) will focus on pest management, equipment technology, crop growth, soil management, precision farming & center-pivot irrigation technology. Several Nebraska Extension Cropping & Water Systems and 4-H Youth Development Educators along with Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis Agronomy / Ag Mechanics Department professors will be sharing researched-based information with students. Participants will gain important life skills while discovering the science behind producing Nebraska crops. The six-hour field day is a great opportunity for ALL youth to learn more about the agronomy industry and increase their basic understanding of science, Ag literacy, Ag technology & STEM while exploring careers. Parents/Adults are welcome and lunch will be provided. Reserve your spot today by registering online at: https://go.unl.edu/agronomyyouthfieldday by August 3, 2018. For more information or questions, contact Nebraska Extension Frontier County at 308-367-4424 or email 4-H Educator Kathy Burr at kathy.burr@unl.edu.

Soybean Management Field Days: For the last 20 years, Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff have been hosting Soybean Management Field Days. These field days are an excellent opportunity for producers to see research-based information conducted across Nebraska and to stay competitive, maximize productivity, and be profitable in today’s marketplace. Field days will be held at four separate locations this year in soybean growing regions of the state. The closest field day location to this part of the state will be held on Tuesday, August 7th at Dean Jacobitz’s Farm near Kenesaw, NE (From Minden go 17 miles Northeast on Hwy 34, turn south and go 0.7 miles onto S. Holstein Ave., field is on the west side of the road; GPS: 40.556985, -98.648740). Topics of interest covered at this meeting include marketing, risk management, farm policy, weed control, management of cover crops, soybean insects, soybean diseases, irrigation management, and soil fertility. There is no cost to attend Soybean Management Field Days. The day starts with registration at 9 a.m. and will conclude around 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is not required, and lunch is included when you register at the meeting. More information on Soybean Management Field Days, other locations across the state, detailed list of presenters, maps, and flyers can be found online at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/soydays/. Questions can be directed to Keith Glewen (kglewen1@unl.edu; 402-624-8030).