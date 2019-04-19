Southwest Nebraska Helping 4-H’ers in Flood Recovery

Nebraska Extension and 4-H in Southwest Nebraska is reaching out to our communities to participate in the 4-H’ers Helping 4-H’ers program. The bomb cyclone that created devastating flood and blizzard conditions across much of Nebraska is a month behind us however, the reality of it continues for many families as they work to rebuild what they lost. These events has impacted the lives of many 4-H’ers and we are asking residents and businesses from Arthur, Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Lincoln, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties to help us reach the goal of helping 100 4-H’ers with disaster relief. When a 4-H member is in need, we want them to know that Southwest Nebraska cares.

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation is the sponsor of the 4-H’ers Helping 4-H’ers program. It is devoted to helping 4-H members and their families in times of need through generous donations. When disaster strikes, no matter how large or small, 4-H’ers Helping 4-H’ers will be there to help! The Foundation seeks contributions year round to be used to help 4-H’ers and families for major disasters such as flood, tornado, blizzard, loss of home due to fire, or serious illness.

This program is being used by 4-H’ers and families whose life has been impacted by the recent floods and blizzards in Nebraska. A committee meets weekly to award funds to those that have applied to this program and qualify.

4-H’ers Helping 4-H’ers funds are available to any Nebraska 4-H family, who has been impacted by a disaster and has been recommended for support by a 4-H parent or guardian, 4-H volunteer, or 4-H alumni. Grants are limited to $100 for an individual and $500 for a family. There is no deadline to apply to atne4hfoundation.org/

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to your local Nebraska Extension Office or given directly through the Nebraska 4-H Foundation at ne4hfoundation.org100% of donations will go help 4H’ers and 4-H families.

Contact your local Nebraska Extension office if you have questions.