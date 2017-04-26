Soy Growers Look to White House Task Force to Lead on Key Issues

The American Soybean Association (ASA) welcomed today’s establishment by the White House of a task force to address the challenges facing America’s farmers. According to an executive order issued by the White House, the task force, to be led by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, will identify policy areas where executive branch agencies can take action to improve economic development, job growth, infrastructure improvements, technological innovation, energy security, and quality of life for rural America and U.S. farmers. ASA President Ron Moore, a farmer from Roseville, Ill., applauded the creation of the task force in a statement issued today:

“It is encouraging that President Trump’s executive order recognizes the vital work that farmers do for our fellow Americans. By noting specifically that a reliable, safe and affordable food supply is critical to our success and stability as a nation, President Trump sets a firm foundation for future conversations with our industry. We are confident that Secretary Perdue will be a productive and forward-thinking guide for these conversations.

“The multiple functions of the task force will help move our industry forward, and specific directives like addressing regulatory barriers farmers face and investing in the infrastructure on which our industry depends will directly address some of our most significant challenges. As the task force begins its work, we want to ensure a constant line of communication between ASA and other farm organizations and the task force so that this group can function as effectively and successfully as possible. We look forward to opportunities to sit down with President Trump, Secretary Perdue, and others in the administration to provide input on how the task force can best serve soybean farmers.”