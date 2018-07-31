Soybean Management Field Days Aug. 7-10

The 20th annual Soybean Management Field Days, scheduled for Aug. 7-10, will focus on staying competitive in a global marketplace, increasing profits and meeting the world’s growing food and energy needs starting in Nebraska.

The event consists of four stops across the state, each with replicated research, demonstration plots, lunch and time for questions. Producers can obtain ideas and insight about the challenges they face in producing a quality crop at a profitable price in today’s global economy.

“Our goal remains the same as the first field day — to help soybean growers maximize productivity and profitability through smart decisions and efficient use of resources,” said Victor Bohuslavsky, Nebraska Soybean Board executive director.

Presenters include specialists and educators from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, as well as industry consultants. Topics include: marketing; risk management; farm policy; weed management; cover crops and weed control; conventional versus traited soybeans; soybean variety production; managing soybean insects and pathogens; cover crops and irrigation management; soil fertility; and cover crop research.

Agronomists, and plant disease and insect specialists will be available to address production-related questions. Participants can bring unknown crop problems for identification.

The field days are sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff in partnership with Nebraska Extension and are funded through soybean checkoff dollars. The efforts of the checkoff are directed by the United Soybean Board.

“Producers will see their checkoff dollars at work as they learn about leading technology and ideas,” said Keith Glewen, Nebraska Extension educator.

The field days begin with 9 a.m. registration and conclude at 2:30 p.m. Free registration is available the day of the event. Dates and locations are:

Aug. 7, Dean Jacobitz farm near Kenesaw

Aug. 8, John and Mike Frey farm near Albion

Aug. 9, Ed Lammers farm near Hartington

Aug. 10, Ray Jr. and Kevin Kucera farm near Cedar Bluffs

For more information on the field days and driving directions to the sites, click here or contact the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff at 800-852-BEAN or Nebraska Extension at 1-800-529-8030.