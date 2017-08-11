Special Kansas State Fair Show to Feature Pairs in Pasture Condition

Kansas commercial cow-calf producers will have an opportunity to exhibit cattle in pasture condition September 13 at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. No fitting is allowed for the Super Cow-Calf Show, with entries consisting of one cow and her natural calf. No bull calves are allowed. The age of the cow and birth date of the calf must be known and provided by the exhibitor.

Cows will be judged on type, structure, muscling, natural fleshing and soundness of udder, eyes, feet and legs. The calf at side will be evaluated on the same criteria. Cow weight and the calf’s projected 205-day adjusted weight will be given to the judges.

A two-judge system will be used. Judges will independently score each cow and calf. The total score of both judges will be used to rank pairs in the respective divisions.

Depending on the number of entries, the grand champion pair will win $600 plus five straws of ABS semen, while the reserve grand champion will earn $400 plus five straws of ABS semen. Third place will win $250, fourth place $150 and fifth place $100. Prizes will be provided by ABS, Sandra Levering, Protection; Reno County Farm Bureau, South Hutchinson; Valley Vet LLC, Arnold Nagley, Marysville; and Central City Scale, Central City, NE.

All cows and calves must be unloaded and processed by 11:00 a.m. The show begins at 2:00 p.m. All entries must arrive and leave September 13. Livestock entering the grounds must be accompanied by a certificate of veterinary inspection issued within 30 days before the event.

The entry fee is $25 per pair. Pre-entries are due to the Kansas State Fair by August 15 and can be submitted online here. For show information, including health requirements, click here or call Super Cow-Calf Show Superintendent Kent McKinnis at (620) 899-0025.