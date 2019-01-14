UK farmers urge lawmakers to avoid no-deal Brexit

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-358939 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 14, 2019
Britain’s farming unions have urged lawmakers to avoid having Britain leave the European Union without a deal, arguing that such an exit could have a catastrophic impact on the nation’s food and farming sector.

The four unions wrote to British lawmakers Thursday, just days before lawmakers vote on whether to accept Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal outlining Britain’s departure on March 29. The unions fear the British government could unilaterally lower tariffs to control food price inflation “resulting in the U.K. market being open to imports of food produced to standards lower than that produced here by U.K. farmers.”

The letter says “there is a very real risk that a disorderly Brexit will lead to an immediate reliance on overseas imports, produced to lower standards, while many U.K. farms struggle to survive.”

