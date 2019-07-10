State OKs killing of wolf pack members preying on cattle

The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized killing some members of a wolf pack that are preying on cattle in northeastern Washington state.

Agency director Kelly Susewind on Wednesday gave authority for the state to kill some members of the OPT pack in an effort to change the behavior of the pack.

The action came after a cow was found on Saturday in Ferry County that had been killed and partially consumed by wolves.

The agency says the carcass suffered numerous bite wounds, accompanied by hemorrhaging. Wolf tracks were also seen at the site.

Last year, the agency killed most members of the OPT pack that were preying on livestock.

Conservation groups contend that repeatedly killing wolves in the same area does not stop cattle depredations.