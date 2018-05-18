Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Failure of House to Pass Farm Bill

LINCOLN, NEB. – “We are extremely disappointed in the outcome of today’s failed vote in the House to secure passage of a new farm bill. This is not only a blow to Nebraska farm and ranch families who have dealt with farm income falling for five straight years, but to all Americans as the farm bill is vital to providing food security for the citizens of our state and country.”

“While not perfect, the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 would have implemented many of the provisions sought by Nebraska Farm Bureau and its members in a farm bill. The legislation would have protected federal crop insurance, provided meaningful adjustments to commodity title programs, improved conservation programs, and provided funding for research, trade promotion, and rural development programs that would benefit farmers, ranchers, and virtually all citizens across our state and our nation. It also contained provisions to allow agriculture interests to work to address critical problems related to health care and health insurance.”

“It is time for Congress to put aside partisan and ideological differences and deliver a farm bill that meets the needs of Nebraska’s farm and ranch families and aids them in producing food, fuel, and fiber for our country and the world.”

“We do want to thank all three of Nebraska’s House members, Congressmen Fortenberry, Bacon, and Smith, who supported this bill, as each had made their own individual contributions to the legislation.”