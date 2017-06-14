Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Nebraska Shipment of Beef to China

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-242309 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska Farm Bureau | June 14, 2017
Courtesy/Governor's Office

LINCOLN, NEB. – “The fact that beef from Nebraska is being shipped to China today is great news for Nebraska’s farm and ranch families. China presents a tremendous market opportunity for Nebraska beef. As a top beef producer, Nebraska has much to gain from a market estimated to be worth $2.6 billion. While Farm Bureau’s primary focus continues to be securing full access for American and Nebraska beef into China, today is an important first step to making that a reality.”

“The development of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s Certified Beef from Nebraska Program and other age and source verified programs are important to allowing Nebraska farmers and ranchers the ability to grow the presence of Nebraska beef into this critical market.”

