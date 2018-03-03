Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding President Trump “Trade War” Tariffs

LINCOLN, NEB. – “President Trump’s plans to place U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum presents a real and viable threat to the future of U.S. agricultural trade and the prosperity of American agriculture. History has shown us that these types of actions lead to retaliation from our trade partners that ultimately destabilize markets for agricultural commodities; markets that Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers depend upon for their livelihoods.”

“Today, more than 30 percent of U.S. gross farm income is derived from our ability to export agricultural commodities. Retaliatory actions will most certainly target U.S. agricultural commodities, many of which are produced here in Nebraska. Contrary to the president’s assertions, trade wars are not good and they are not easy to win.”

“Since the president’s inauguration, we have been consistent in our message that trade is critical to agriculture and that any actions taken by this administration should ‘do no harm’ to the significant gains that have been made in agricultural trade. We urge the president to rethink this dangerous course of action that could have long-lasting negative impacts to an already struggling U.S. agricultural economy and the farm and ranch families that will feel the real consequences of lost markets.”

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service and advocacy efforts. More than 61,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy.