Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Perdue’s Visit to Nebraska

BY Nebraska Farm Bureau | May 16, 2018
LINCOLN, NEB. – “I am pleased to welcome Secretary Perdue to Nebraska. The Secretary has been a champion for American agriculture and I appreciate his ongoing efforts to get into the countryside to hear directly from farmers, ranchers, and other small business owners.”

“From trade and a new farm bill, to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), President Trump has placed the Secretary at the center of many of these important issues. It’s imperative Secretary Perdue hear from Nebraskans about the importance of agricultural trade and what farmers and ranchers would like to see in the next farm bill.”

“I look forward to visiting with him about the RFS and the reasons it is critical the administration allow for year-round blending of E-15 ethanol. It’s also vital the administration stick to the original intent of Congress when it comes to the RFS, which was to increase our domestic renewable fuel supply to benefit the environment and our nation. Furthermore, it’s important the administration work to ensure our renewable fuels policy continues to meet our international trade obligations.”

