Statement of NCFC President Chuck Conner on Bipartisan Budget Deal

“The two-year, bipartisan budget deal reached today not only provides certainty over federal spending levels and avoids a government shutdown, but contains significant benefits for America’s farmers. Of special note is the $800 million in relief for dairy and cotton producers and $2.36 billion in disaster relief assistance for citrus growers and others impacted by hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters over the past year.

“As the appropriations committees begin work on their late March legislation to fund the federal government through the end of the fiscal year, NCFC work to include several other issues important to co-ops and their members. First is legislation to address funding of multiple employer pension plans. Of special importance will be resolving the unintended impacts of Section 199A in a way that maximizes farmers’ economic returns during these trying times in rural America while maintaining the competitive balance that existed before passage of the tax reform bill.”

About NCFC

Since 1929, NCFC has been the voice of America’s farmer cooperatives. Our members are regional and national farmer cooperatives, which are in turn composed of over 2,000 local farmer cooperatives across the country. NCFC members also include 26 state and regional councils of cooperatives. Farmer cooperatives allow individual farmers the ability to own and lead organizations that are essential for continued competitiveness in both the domestic and international markets.

America’s farmer-owned cooperatives provide a comprehensive array of services for their members. These diverse organizations handle, process and market virtually every type of agricultural commodity. They also provide farmers with access to infrastructure necessary to manufacture, distribute and sell a variety of farm inputs. Additionally, they provide credit and related financial services, including export financing.