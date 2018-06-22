Statements on House Farm Bill Passage from Congress & Ag Organizations

Statement from Steve Nelson, President of the Nebraska Farm Bureau:

“While not perfect, the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 achieves many of the provisions sought by Nebraska Farm Bureau and its members in a farm bill. The House adopted legislation that protects federal crop insurance, provides meaningful adjustments to commodity title programs, improves conservation programs, and provides funding for research, trade promotion, and rural development programs that will benefit farmers, ranchers, and virtually all citizens across our state and our nation. It also contains provisions to allow agriculture interests to work to address critical issues related to health care and health insurance.”

“We especially want to thank all three of Nebraska’s House members, Congressmen Fortenberry, Bacon, and Smith, as each one made their own individual mark on this vital piece of legislation.”

“It’s also important to note that we appreciate the work that has been done by Sen. Fischer and the Senate Agriculture Committee in advancing their version of a farm bill. We encourage the Senate to follow the lead of the House in moving promptly to deliver a farm bill that meets the needs of Nebraska’s farm and ranch families to aid them in providing food, fuel, and fiber for our country and the world.”

National Association of Conservation Districts President Brent Van Dyke:

“Today’s passage marks another crucial step in getting a farm bill delivered on time,” NACD President Brent Van Dyke said. “We applaud Chairman Conaway and members of the Ag Committee on navigating this bill through the House, and we look forward to working with both the House and Senate in a bipartisan fashion to advance locally-led conservation.”

Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry:

“The Farm Bill is good for Nebraska, good for America. It delivers certainty to Nebraska’s ranchers and farmers. It mitigates risk and provides stability to our food production process, while also preserving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for those in vulnerable circumstances,” said Fortenberry.

“Although the first attempt in the House failed, I am gratified that we came together to pass this critical legislation. The bill, which includes my amendments to the Farmer to Farmer Program, as well as authorizes The Rural Health Insurance Act, now resides in the Senate.”

Congressman Fortenberry is a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

American Soybean Association President John Heisdorffer:

After weeks of negotiations hinging not just on differences over nutrition support programs, but also on immigration policy, the House of Representatives passed its version of a new farm bill on a 213-211 vote. The Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 would replace the current Agricultural Act of 2014 when it expires at the end of September.

American Soybean Association (ASA) President John Heisdorffer, a soybean farmers from Keota, Iowa, applauded the successful effort to reconsider the House bill, saying, “Farmers need the long-term certainty and stability that passing a new five-year farm bill will provide. Right now, the economic future of our industry is clouded by low crop prices and farm income, and by volatility in foreign markets. We call on the Senate to follow suit and pass its version of the farm bill next week so Congress can complete the 2018 farm bill in July.”

Heisdorffer added that, “With key programs including crop insurance, farm support programs, and export promotion funding for market development programs on the table, ASA urges Congressional leaders to continue pushing forward for final approval.”

Independent Community Bankers of America:

Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey issued the following statement on the House’s passage of the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 (H.R. 2).

“ICBA and the nation’s community bankers appreciate that the full House was able to pass the farm bill today. Although there are sharp partisan differences regarding nutrition and other programs, we believe that a bipartisan compromise can eventually be reached by Congress as the House and Senate bills move forward.

“Such an outcome is necessary to ensure producers and their lenders have a degree of price protection and predictability for the next five years. Producers and other stakeholders in our rural communities need the safety net that a farm bill provides given the sharp drop in net farm income in recent years and the uncertainties over trade issues.

“ICBA has urged Congress to maintain commodity price protections and a strong crop insurance program. ICBA also supports the bill’s increase for guaranteed farm loan limits to $1.75 million from $1.39 million, in addition to other important programs, and opposes granting the Farm Credit System new lending powers.”

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith:

“I’m very happy to see the House move forward with its version of the Farm Bill, a major step toward giving our agriculture producers the certainty they deserve. After the turbulence we’ve seen recently in commodity prices, a long term Farm Bill will help to address the concerns I hear while traveling Nebraska’s Third District. I look forward to the Senate passing its version of the bill so we can move the process forward.”

The House version of the 2018 Farm Bill includes crop insurance, a vital safety net for Nebraska’s farmers, the creation of a vaccine bank to help protect our livestock industry, and modest but significant changes to SNAP intended to help more Americans experience economic opportunity.

National Corn Growers Association President Kevin Skunes:

“Today’s vote is a big step forward to seeing a new farm bill this year. The House farm bill maintains a robust crop insurance program, ensuring it continues to be a viable risk management tool for farmers across the country.

“Now we will be looking toward the U.S. Senate and possible efforts to further strengthen the farm safety net, making it more equitable for our nation’s corn growers, as they bring the Senate Agriculture Committee’s farm bill to the floor.”

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon:

“Today, my colleagues and I supported America’s farmers by voting to pass the 2018 Farm Bill and provide baseline funding beyond 2018 for 40 programs. These programs include trade promotion that will open opportunities for Nebraska farmers and ranchers, funding for those just starting in agricultural production, and critical outreach programs for socially disadvantaged and veteran producers.

In addition, SNAP recipients will now be able to access free job skills training that will enable them to apply for the many open job opportunities employers cannot fill due to a small pool of qualified individuals. These tools and resources will assist many SNAP recipients to provide for their families and become independent, allowing them to be lifted out of poverty.”

NCBA President Kevin Kester:

“Today’s vote means that American cattlemen and women are one step closer to having the certainty they need to continue running their operations and contributing to rural economies. We are glad the House-passed bill addresses a number of priorities for producers, including authorization and funding for a national vaccine bank that prioritizes Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) prevention. The bill also strengthens conservation programs and improves USDA’s foreign market development activities. House Agriculture Chairman Mike Conaway and all those who voted ‘yes’ deserve a great deal of thanks for their support.”

Roberts Congratulates Chairman Conaway on

House Farm Bill Passage:

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today made the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass H.R.2, the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018:

“I congratulate Chairman Conaway on successfully navigating his Farm Bill through the House,” Roberts said.“I look forward to working with him and his colleagues in conference once the Senate passes our Farm Bill. Our farmers and ranchers need certainty and predictability. They are counting on us.”