Steve Waller Receives Ne Ag Youth Council’s Highest Honor

The Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC) presented its highest honor, the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute’s (NAYI) Award of Merit, to Steve Waller, Ph.D., Lincoln, during the annual NAYI banquet held July 12 in Lincoln. Waller is the former Dean of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources (CASNR).

“Dr. Waller has an extensive, positive connection with youth interested in agriculture,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Greg Ibach. “He has taught, advised and worked alongside countless UNL students encouraging and guiding them through their ag-related coursework and career choices. He is very deserving of this honor.”

Waller joined UNL’s Department of Agronomy in 1978. Through the years, he has held joint administrative appointments with CASNR and the Agricultural Research Division. In 2002, Waller became the Dean of CASNR after serving as interim Dean for two years. Waller is currently the Head of the Department of Grassland Studies at UNL where he continues to work with and support Nebraska’s future leaders of the ag industry.

“Dr. Waller actively gets to know students by attending meetings, club events and special banquets,” said Ibach. “He genuinely cares about their education and wants to help them find success within the agricultural industry.”