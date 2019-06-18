Stocker, yearling operator meeting and ranch tour July 12

A July 12 meeting and ranch tour near Burwell will focus on key components of business success for stocker/yearling operators. Market conditions, risk management and marketing strategy will be highlighted during the event hosted by Nebraska Extension.

The morning program will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. CT at the Calamus Outfitters meeting facility northwest of Burwell. Lunch will be served at noon. In the afternoon, a tour of the Gracie Creek ranch is planned.

The morning meeting will focus on understanding market conditions that impact stocker/yearling operators and discussing aspects of managing risk and marketing.

Derrell Peel, extension livestock marketing specialist at Oklahoma State University, will provide the keynote presentation on strategies and tools producers can utilize for marketing and to manage risk. Aaron Berger, extension educator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will talk about recent changes to the Livestock Risk Protection Insurance program and how those changes will impact producers. Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist at Nebraska, will give a review of research that examines the profitability of stocker/yearling wintering and summering programs.

The afternoon tour of Gracie Creek ranch will feature an operation noted for a history of excellent grazing practices and cattle management. Bob Price, together with his daughter Lindsey Smith and husband Clayton, were the winners of the 2012 BeefMagazine National Stocker Award. Following the tour, a producer panel of area stocker/yearling operators will allow for attendees to participate in a roundtable discussion related to stocker/yearling management.

The cost of the program is $30 and includes handouts, breaks and the noon meal. The registration fee is payable at the door. Registration is due by July 8, in order to get an accurate meal count. To register, contact Nebraska Extension in Burwell at 308-346-4200.

For questions about the “What is the Market telling Stocker/Yearling Operators?” meeting, contact Aaron Berger at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.