Storm disaster assistance available

MCPHERSON, Kan. — Farm and ranch families in Kansas can now access much-needed financial relief following the devastating spring floods and severe weather events in the Midwest.

Farm Aid is partnering with Kansas Farmers Union and National Farmers Union to distribute emergency relief grants to help farmers meet household expenses.

Families who rely on farming for their income, live in the declared disaster areas, and are experiencing hardship as a result of the storm are encouraged to complete an application, even if other relief such as crop insurance or FEMA funds have been made available.

While there is no deadline to apply, applications are reviewed as they are received and there is a finite amount of funding available. Applications will be reviewed by a team of NFU staff and representatives from Kansas Farmers Union. Approval is based on the applicant qualifying as a family farm and demonstrating economic loss.

Learn more about the grant program and additional resources at kansasfarmersunion.com.

Please call Tom Bryant at (202) 554-1600 with any questions or to have an application mailed to your address.

Donations to support these efforts can be made to Farm Aid’s Family Farm Disaster Fund at https://give.farmaid.org/give/54454/#!/donation/checkout.

Kansas Farmers Union is the state’s oldest active general farm organization working to protect and enhance the economic interests and quality of life for family farmers and ranchers and rural communities. For more information, visit their Web site at www.kansasfarmersunion.com or call 620-241-6630.