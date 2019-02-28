Student organization plans weeklong celebration of CASNR

The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has designated March 4-8, 2019 as CASNR Week.

The CASNR Week program council, a student organization has planned several events throughout the week to celebrate all CASNR students, faculty, staff and alumni. This is the 19th annual CASNR Week celebration.

“2019 is a big year with the university celebrating its 150th, and CASNR is a big part of that rich history,” said Mirissa Scholting, a senior agricultural education major from Louisville who sits on the CASNR Week Program Council. “To honor this special community we have a lot of great events planned and changes to CASNR Week this year.”

CASNR Week will feature a food drive and competition for the Huskers Helping Huskers food Pantry, a one-stop, on-campus location to support students in need of food. Several food donation bins will be placed throughout campus with departments, and graduate and undergraduate programs associated with each division. The division bin that collects the most pounds of items will have a brick laid in the Alumni Brick Garden on East Campus in a new area designated for CASNR Serviceship.

In addition to the food drive, CASNR Week will feature a blood drive, community night for local elementary schools and an ice cream social. To learn more about CASNR Week, visit https://casnr.unl.edu/casnr-week or contact Karen Jackson at 402-472-7903 or kjackson2@unl.edu.

CASNR Week Schedule:

MARCH 4:

Nebraska Community Blood Bank Blood Drive, East Campus Mall, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Shooting for Sustainability, Nebraska East Union, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

MARCH 5:

Donuts at Ag Hall, Ag Hall, 7:30 – 9:30 a.m.

“Encounter CASNR” Community Night, Hardin Hall, 4 – 7 p.m.

MARCH 6:

“Lunch in the Lobby”, Animal Science Commons Area, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

GLOC Dog Agility Demonstration, Animal Science Building Arena, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Animal Science Olympics, Animal Science Commons/R.B. Warren Arena, 5 – 9 p.m.

MARCH 7:

Ice Cream Social, The Dairy Store, 2 – 5 p.m.