Students to Plant Four-Acre Monarch Butterfly Habitat in Grand Island

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) – The Central Platte Natural Resources District is proud to announce the establishment of a four-acre monarch butterfly research habitat. Initial planting of the habitat will take place at Noon on Thursday, March 23, 2017. The habitat will be located on an easement of the Wood River Flood Control Project, on the west side of the South Locust Street Bridge in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Due to loss of natural habitat, herbicide use and destruction of milkweed plants, the Monarch Butterfly population is decreasing rapidly. A multi-agency partnership between the Central Platte NRD, Success Academy, Roots N’ Shoots, Walnut Middle School, Pheasants Forever, and the Nebraska Wildlife Federation aims to provide migrating Monarchs with food, water, and shelter.

In the fall of 2017, the agencies will provide an educational workshop for students to educate them about using the site to conduct scientific observation and data collection. This data will be shared with Monarch Butterfly programs at the University of Minnesota and the University of Kansas.